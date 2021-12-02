SOUTH BEND, Ind. — AP source: Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune