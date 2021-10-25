NEW YORK — New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined at least two weeks, an MRI confirmed Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis.

Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York's 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who fell on the back of the quarterback's legs after he threw an incomplete pass.

Wilson and the team said after the game the initial diagnosis was a sprained PCL and that was confirmed by the MRI on Monday morning, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the results.

ESPN first reported the MRI results on the injury, which will keep Wilson sidelined for at least the Jets' game next Sunday at home against Cincinnati and their Thursday night game at Indianapolis on Nov. 4. New York is then home against Buffalo on Nov. 14 and Miami on Nov. 21.

Wilson said he heard a "pop" in his right knee when he was hurt, and he said after the game "it just kind of feels like something is off as far as just being loose or a little bit unstable a little bit." There was some initial concern the injury might have been more serious, but initial exams indicated it was likely a PCL injury and not a potentially season-ending situation.

Mike White made his NFL debut while replacing Wilson after the injury. He is likely to fill in while Wilson is sidelined, with veteran Josh Johnson also on the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL