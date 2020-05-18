MIAMI — The Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person confirmed the decision to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Marlins made no announcement. The rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed, the person said.

The optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines, the person said.

Major League Baseball is considering proposed methods to salvage a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans have been formulated to possibly start the season in early July.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine