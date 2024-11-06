WASHINGTON — AP source: Harris called President-elect Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on election victory.
AP source: Harris called President-elect Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on election victory
AP source: Harris called President-elect Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on election victory.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 6:41PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.