WASHINGTON — AP source: Chinese hackers who targeted phones of Trump, Vance also targeted people affiliated with Harris/Walz campaign.
AP source: Chinese hackers who targeted phones of Trump, Vance also targeted people affiliated with Harris/Walz campaign
AP source: Chinese hackers who targeted phones of Trump, Vance also targeted people affiliated with Harris/Walz campaign.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 8:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener.