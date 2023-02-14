Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their next head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal hasn't been completed.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last month after going 4-13 in his fourth season. Gannon becomes Arizona's fourth coach in seven years.

The 40-year-old Gannon has been Philadelphia's defensive coordinator the past two seasons, helping rebuild a defense that helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl last Sunday.

The Eagles had the NFL's No. 2 defense this season and the third-most sacks in NFL history with 78 under Gannon in 2022.

Gannon's hiring is the first major move by general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was hired last month after Steve Keim and the team parted ways.

