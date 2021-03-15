BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — AP source: Archie Miller out as Indiana's basketball coach.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune