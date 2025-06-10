AP reporters go behind the story in discussing coverage of the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case

NEW YORK — Hip-hop mogul Sean ''Diddy'' Combs has been charged in federal court with sex trafficking and racketeering and has pleaded not guilty. The trial has generated salacious headlines and massive coverage. In this episode of ''The Story Behind the AP Story,'' reporters Larry Neumeister and Michael Sisak share their coverage of the case as the trial unfolds and witnesses take the stand.
The episode contains sound and descriptions that some listeners may find graphic or violent. Listener discretion is advised.
Julie Walker, Host: I'm Julie Walker. On this episode of ''The Story Behind the AP Story,'' we go inside the Sean ''Diddy'' Combs case. He's charged in federal court with sex trafficking and racketeering and has pleaded not guilty. The trial has generated salacious headlines and massive coverage.
(SOUND OF AP RADIO REPORTS ABOUT THE TRIAL)
The trial began in May, and the judge has said he expects to wrap up the case by July 4th. We'll hear from AP reporters who have been in court with Combs as the trial unfolds and witnesses take the stand. To kick us off Larry Neumeister explains what the case is about.
Larry Neumeister, reporter: So, when the feds go after somebody, they look for what kind of charges are federal crimes. And in this case, sex trafficking, bringing people across state lines to do illegal sex acts, or racketeering, which can involve many different things, including that 2016 tape of Cassie being beat up by Sean Combs by the elevator bank in that Los Angeles hotel. That, actually, is a centerpiece of the evidence against Combs in this case. And a lot of charges like domestic violence are all kind of things they could have brought against Sean Combs years ago. Well, there's a statute of limitations that would rule out certain charges, and certain charges just — there is no federal domestic violence charge. That's something that is brought more locally or statewide.
WALKER: So the prosecution alleges that Combs used violence to keep people quiet and compliant and further his own interests., and while he was not charged with domestic abuse, prosecutors argue it is wrapped into the overall picture of this case. One reason one of the first things jurors were shown as evidence was the 2016 hallway tape from the LA hotel where Combs is seen dragging and kicking Cassie Ventura. AP reporter Mike Sisak.