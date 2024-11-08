AP Race Call: Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 2:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
An additional round of counting and redistributing of votes under Maine's ranked choice system is necessary to declare the winner of a key congressional race in Maine because neither candidate captured a majority initially, election officials said. The process was beginning Friday despite Democratic Rep. Jared Golden's claim that he already won outright, without the need for additional tabulations.