AP Race Call: Republican Scott Perry wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 6:48PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
With her selection as President-elect Donald Trump 's incoming White House chief of staff, veteran Florida political strategist Susie Wiles moves from a largely behind-the-scenes role of campaign co-chair to the high-profile position of the president's closest adviser and counsel.