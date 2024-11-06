Nation

AP Race Call: Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt wins election to U.S. House in Alabama's 4th District

Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Aderholt, who was first elected to Congress in 1996, was unopposed in the general election race for Alabama's 4th Congressional District. He currently serves on the House Committee on Appropriations where he chairs the subcommittee on labor, health and human services, education, and related agencies. Aderholt was one of 147 Republicans who opposed certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory in 2020.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 1:11AM

