AP Race Call: Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 1st Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 9:04PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Derek Tran defeats GOP Rep. Michelle Steel in Southern California swing House district
Democrat Derek Tran ousted Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel in a Southern California House district Wednesday that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans a stronger voice on Capitol Hill.