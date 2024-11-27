Nation

AP Race Call: Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 9:04PM
about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Democrat Derek Tran defeats GOP Rep. Michelle Steel in Southern California swing House district

Democrat Derek Tran ousted Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel in a Southern California House district Wednesday that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans a stronger voice on Capitol Hill.

Politics

Trump selects longtime adviser Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia

card image

Things To Do

More sand is in sight for a Jersey Shore resort town's deteriorating beaches