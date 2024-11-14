AP Race Call: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 3:29AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full House vote in new year
House Speaker Mike Johnson won the House Republican nomination Wednesday to stay on the job, on track to keep the gavel after a morning endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump ahead of a full House vote in the new year.