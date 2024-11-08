Nation

AP Race Call: Republican Don Bacon wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 11:13PM
about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Southern California firefighters make progress against wildfire as fierce winds start to subside

card image

Southern California firefighters made progress against a wildfire that has destroyed 132 structures, mostly houses, and was fanned by gusty winds that began easing Friday, allowing some people to return to sort through the charred remains of their homes.

Nation

Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection in Oregon's 6th District

Sports

Federal judge denies motion to recognize NASCAR teams as chartered organizations for next season