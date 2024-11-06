AP Race Call: Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 2nd Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 1:32AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.