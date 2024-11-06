BOSTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Pressley, who became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts when she first won in 2018, represents the state's 7th Congressional District, which includes a large swath of Boston and all or parts of a half dozen other communities, including Cambridge. Pressley, a staunch critic of Donald Trump, is a member of a group of progressive House members known as the Squad.
AP Race Call: Pressley wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 7
Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Pressley, who became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts when she first won in 2018, represents the state's 7th Congressional District, which includes a large swath of Boston and all or parts of a half dozen other communities, including Cambridge. Pressley, a staunch critic of Donald Trump, is a member of a group of progressive House members known as the Squad.
By The Associated Press
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.