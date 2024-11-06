WASHINGTON — Nebraska voters approved a ballot measure to write the state's current 12-week abortion ban into the state constitution. It also allows for a stricter ban to be imposed. The abortion restriction measure was one of two competing abortion measures to appear on the ballot. The other measure would enshrine in the Nebraska Constitution the right to have an abortion until viability, or later to protect the health of the pregnant woman. Though there's no defined time frame for viability, doctors say it's sometime after 21 weeks. Nebraska is the first state to carry competing abortion amendments on the same ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, which ended a national right to abortion. The Associated Press declared the initiative was approved at 1:02 a.m. EST Wednesday.
AP Race Call: Nebraska voters approve constitutional amendment enshrining 12-week abortion ban
By The Associated Press
