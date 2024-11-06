WASHINGTON — Maryland voters approved a ballot measure on Tuesday to enshrine the right to abortion in the state's constitution. Last year, Maryland lawmakers voted to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Maryland law already protects the right to abortion, but the constitutional amendment would make it harder to ever change the law. The state approved legislation in 1991 to protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court were to allow abortion to be restricted. The Associated Press declared the amendment was approved at 9:28 p.m. EST.
AP Race Call: Maryland voters approve constitutional amendment enshrining abortion
By The Associated Press
