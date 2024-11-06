Nation

AP Race Call: Maryland voters approve constitutional amendment enshrining abortion

Maryland voters approved a ballot measure on Tuesday to enshrine the right to abortion in the state's constitution. Last year, Maryland lawmakers voted to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Maryland law already protects the right to abortion, but the constitutional amendment would make it harder to ever change the law. The state approved legislation in 1991 to protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court were to allow abortion to be restricted. The Associated Press declared the amendment was approved at 9:28 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 2:30AM

WASHINGTON — Maryland voters approved a ballot measure on Tuesday to enshrine the right to abortion in the state's constitution. Last year, Maryland lawmakers voted to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Maryland law already protects the right to abortion, but the constitutional amendment would make it harder to ever change the law. The state approved legislation in 1991 to protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court were to allow abortion to be restricted. The Associated Press declared the amendment was approved at 9:28 p.m. EST.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Donald Trump wins US presidency, GOP reclaims Senate majority

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Business

AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change return Trump to the White House

Nation

AP Race Call: Republican Kevin Kiley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District