Nation

AP Race Call: Democrat Marcy Kaptur wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 9th Congressional District

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 6:04PM
about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Storm inundates Northern California with rain, heavy snow. Thousands remain in the dark in Seattle

Heavy downpours fell over much of Northern California on Friday, causing small landslides, overflowing a river and flooding some streets, including in parts of San Francisco. Meanwhile tens of thousands of people were still without power in the Seattle area after several days in the dark.

Nation

Trump taps a Fox News personality, a surgeon and a former Congressman to lead public health agencies

Business

What to know about Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Trump's pick for labor secretary