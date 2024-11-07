AP Race Call: Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 8th Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 7:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
With her selection as President-elect Donald Trump 's incoming White House chief of staff, veteran Florida political strategist Susie Wiles moves from a largely behind-the-scenes role of campaign co-chair to the high-profile position of the president's closest adviser and counsel.