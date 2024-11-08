AP Race Call: Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 1:32AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations
Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies.