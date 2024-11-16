AP Race Call: Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 9th Congressional District
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 12:42AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Oregon school board chair resigns, superintendent and principal on leave over sex abuse arrests
A school district in northwest Oregon has put its superintendent and high school principal on leave, accepted the school board chair's resignation and temporarily canceled classes in response to an uproar over the arrests of a teacher and former teacher on sexual abuse charges.