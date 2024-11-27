AP Race Call: Democrat Derek Tran wins election to U.S. House in California's 45th Congressional District, beating incumbent Michelle Steel
November 27, 2024 at 9:05PM
Democrat Derek Tran defeats GOP Rep. Michelle Steel in Southern California swing House district
Democrat Derek Tran ousted Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel in a Southern California House district Wednesday that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans a stronger voice on Capitol Hill.