Nation

AP Race Call: Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 9, 2024 at 1:33AM
about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

World

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 13, officials say, as first aid in weeks reaches the north

Two separate Israeli strikes killed at least 13 people, including women and children, in Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian medical officials said, as Israel announced the first delivery of aid in weeks to the war-battered northern Gaza.

Nation

NASA astronauts won't say which one of them got sick after almost 8 months in space

Business

Azerbaijan is the host of the UN's climate conference, shining a spotlight on the petrostate