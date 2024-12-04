AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Gray wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District, beating incumbent John Duarte
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 4, 2024 at 5:52AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
An ex-officer who died in an apparent suicide before his federal trial was barred from having a gun
A former police detective in Kansas who died in an apparent suicide as he was about to stand trial on civil rights violations for allegedly sexually assaulting and terrorizing vulnerable women for decades wasn't supposed to have a gun while he was under house arrest.