Nation

AP Race Call: Arizona voters approve constitutional amendment enshrining abortion access

Arizona voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access up to fetal viability. Though there's no defined time frame for viability, doctors say it's sometime after 21 weeks. It's a major win for abortion-rights supporters in the presidential battleground state who sought to expand access beyond 15 weeks. The citizen-led initiative far outpaced the opposition campaign in fundraising. Earlier this year, the Arizona Supreme Court allowed the enforcement of an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions, but then the Legislature quickly repealed it. The Associated Press declared the measure approved at 3:31 a.m. EST Wednesday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 8:39AM

WASHINGTON — Arizona voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access up to fetal viability. Though there's no defined time frame for viability, doctors say it's sometime after 21 weeks. It's a major win for abortion-rights supporters in the presidential battleground state who sought to expand access beyond 15 weeks. The citizen-led initiative far outpaced the opposition campaign in fundraising. Earlier this year, the Arizona Supreme Court allowed the enforcement of an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions, but then the Legislature quickly repealed it. The Associated Press declared the measure approved at 3:31 a.m. EST Wednesday.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Democrats retain open Michigan seat as Kristen McDonald Rivet beats Trump immigration official

Between redistricting and incumbents forgoing reelection, four congressional seats in Michigan were key targets as the parties vied for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Nation

2 police officers are shot and injured at Kentucky mental health center

Elections

Donald Trump's transition starts now. Here's how it will work

card image