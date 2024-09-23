AP Player of the week: James Madison's Alonza Barnett III accounts for 7 TDs in win over Tar Heels

WR/DB Travis Hunter had seven catches for 130 yards in Colorado's 38-31 overtime win over Baylor, his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game. He also recorded three tackles and forced the fumble that went out of the end zone on the final play to secure the victory. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown to LaJohntay Wester as time ran out in regulation to force overtime. Sanders' 58-yard TD pass started the Buffaloes' comeback from a 14-point deficit late in the second quarter. Navy QB Blake Horvath rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 192 yards and two TDs in a 56-44 win over Memphis.