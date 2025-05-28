AP PHOTOS: Zelenskyy in Berlin seeking more support for Ukraine defense as Russian attacks intensify

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Berlin on Wednesday for his third visit to Germany since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
Zelenskyy met with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as Ukraine seeks further military support amid a recent escalation in Russia's bombing campaign despite U.S.-led efforts to end the war. Germany has been the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.
Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
