Highlights from the ninth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Protester with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup
A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
Business
Arbitrator will referee Dr. J's suit against brand developer
A Delaware judge on Monday halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company, ruling that the dispute must go to arbitration.
Sports
Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins at World Cup
Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup.
Sports
Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury
Tiger Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing Monday from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Sports
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup.