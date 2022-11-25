Highlights from the sixth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.
___
Reese, Hart help No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79
Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday.
Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks
Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday.
Baldwin leads No. 13 NC State women past WV 78-40
River Baldwin had 18 points with 11 rebounds, Diamond Johnson had 16 points with four 3-pointers, and No. 13 North Carolina State cruised to a 78-40 win over West Virginia on Friday in the Cancun Classic.
Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27 to reach bowl eligibility
Brady Cook threw for 242 yards and a touchdown while running for 138 yards and another score, and Missouri's defense stuffed Arkansas when it mattered in the fourth quarter, allowing the Tigers to become bowl-eligible with a 29-27 victory over the Razorbacks on Saturday.
BYU erases 23-point deficit, beats Dayton in overtime 79-75
Gideon George scored 21 points and combined with Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams for BYU's 15 overtime points as the Cougars came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime Friday.