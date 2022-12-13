Highlights from the 20th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.
Wolves
After two losses in Portland, Wolves head to L.A. to face Clippers
The Clippers are a strong defensive team, and led offensively by All-Star Paul George.
Sports
Messi, Argentina dominate Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
Lionel Messi bent over, clutched his left hamstring and appeared to grimace, immediately spreading panic through the soccer world but especially among all Argentines.
Vikings
NFL Week 15: Lions, Eagles, Panthers rising. How far are Vikings falling?
Tom Brady and Tua Tagovailoa are struggling as season winds down. The older QB no longer looks invincible; the younger one no longer comes up in MVP discussions.
Nfl
Pickett's status uncertain for Steelers after second concussion in eight weeks
Quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for this week's visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings defense searching for answers as Colts come to town
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' defensive issues, edge rusher Danielle Hunter's season, Sunday's game against the Colts, and answer your questions.