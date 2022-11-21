Highlights from the second day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
America's top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity.
Sports
Hundreds of fans report World Cup ticket woes for 2nd day
Hundreds of soccer fans in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital World Cup tickets on Tuesday, as problems with FIFA's mobile application stoked confusion and frustration at the tournament for a second day in a row.
Sports
American fans give up Thanksgiving to travel to World Cup
Hector Garcia's family had a hard time understanding his decision to travel to this year's World Cup and abandon his annual gathering of 30 family and friends.
Loons
World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1
Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.
Sports
FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games
The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment.