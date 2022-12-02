Highlights from the 13th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong
The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Sports
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
Vincent Aboubakar's powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup.
Sports
Column: College coaching color barrier firmly entrenched
Hugh Freeze returns to the Southeastern Conference with enough baggage to fill a jumbo jet.
Nation
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
A 33-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Takeoff, who police on Friday said was an "innocent bystander" when he was struck by gunfire outside a Houston bowling alley.
High Schools
Barnesville ends the wait, defeats Chatfield in Class 2A Prep Bowl
The Trojans, who had finished second three times, completed the task this time.