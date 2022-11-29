Highlights from the 10th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Tiger Woods doesn't 'have much left in this leg' to compete
Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that "I don't have much left in this leg."
US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans
The U.S. team's victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region's woes.
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Christian Pulisic gave his body for his country, scoring the goal that advanced the United States in the World Cup while crashing into the goalkeeper.
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared on Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said.
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game.