The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand showcased some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers covered every match at the month-long tournament, which came to an end with Spain's 1-0 win over England on Sunday. This gallery includes a selection of some of the best images from the final in Sydney.
