The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs.
From the United States' Lindsey Horen's goal celebration against Netherlands to Brazil's Geyse reaction after being eliminated from the tournament, Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament.
___
This gallery shows photographs shot by students from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism and the University of Georgia's Carmical Sports Media Institute during the first two rounds of the tournament.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Variety
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and wanted to place a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup while playing for Team USA, according to a much-anticipated book by renowned gambler Billy Walters.
Sports
Mississippi Supreme Court won't remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States.
Sports
AP PHOTOS: Women's World Cup highlights
and some of the best photographs.
Sports
Live: Vikings-Seahawks in preseason opener. Follow it on Gameview
The Vikings play their first of three preseason games in Seattle. Tap here for play-by-play and the in-game boxscore.
Sports
Live: Lynx travel to Indiana. Follow the action on Gameview
The Lynx continue their playoff push against the Fever. Tap here for in-game updates and scores from around the WNBA.