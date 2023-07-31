The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba celebrating a goal against Costa Rica and Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina becoming the first senior-level Women's World Cup player to compete wearing a hijab.
AP Women's World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
