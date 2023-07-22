Highlights from the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
___
AP Women's World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0 at Women's World Cup
Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday.
Sports
AP PHOTOS: Women's World Cup highlights
Highlights from the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Sports
Sophia Smith wows in her Women's World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment
Just before the Tokyo Olympics, Sophia Smith got the disappointing phone call from U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Sports
England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for Euro champions at Women's World Cup
England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women's World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament.
Sports
United States breezes to 3-0 win over Vietnam to open World Cup
Fresh-faced newcomer Sophia Smith teamed with captain Lindsey Horan to give the United States a balanced performance as the Americans breezed to another opening victory at the Women's World Cup.