LONDON — Voters in the United Kingdom will cast ballots in a national election on Thursday, passing judgment on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's 20 months in office — and the four Conservative prime ministers before him. Polls, commentators and politicians all suggest that the left-of-center opposition Labour Party has a strong lead over the Conservatives, who have been in power for 14 years.
AP PHOTOS: Voters will deliver judgment on Conservative government in UK national election
