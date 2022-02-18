BEIJING — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.
Check out the best of the action from day 13 of the Olympics.
More from Star Tribune
Local Former aide to Minneapolis Mayor Frey named in forfeiture lawsuit over alleged fraud in meals program
More from Star Tribune
Local Former aide to Minneapolis Mayor Frey named in forfeiture lawsuit over alleged fraud in meals program
More from Star Tribune
Local Former aide to Minneapolis Mayor Frey named in forfeiture lawsuit over alleged fraud in meals program
More from Star Tribune
Local Former aide to Minneapolis Mayor Frey named in forfeiture lawsuit over alleged fraud in meals program
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Barzal, Dobson lead Islanders to 4-1 victory against Bruins
Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal each scored and had an assist, helping the New York Islanders snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Sports
Archambault lifts South Dakota past St. Thomas (MN) 81-60
Mason Archambault had 21 points as South Dakota routed St. Thomas (MN) 81-60 on Thursday night.
Sports
Morrissey scores winner, Winnipeg beats Kraken 5-3
Josh Morrissey scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:10 left in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Thursday night.
Sports
Harrell helps Texas State cruise past Arkansas State 84-67
Mason Harrell had 21 points and Texas State cruised past Arkansas State 84-67 on Thursday night.
Sports
Flagg leads Sam Houston past Abilene Christian 75-71 in OT
Savion Flagg had 20 points as Sam Houston beat Abilene Christian 75-71 in overtime on Thursday night.