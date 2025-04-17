AP PHOTOS: Trump tariffs threaten the survival of the centuries-old Kashmiri carpet industry

''I just help my husband so that we have a modicum of decent income to run our household,'' Shameema, 43, said as she and Mohamad rhythmically plucked at the colorful silk threads in their dimly lit workshop in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, Srinagar. They periodically glance at a yellowed scrap of paper, known as Taleem, or instructions, showcasing the pattern they are working on in an ancient shorthand of symbols and numbers and a cryptic color map.