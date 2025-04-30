Business

AP PHOTOS: Trump holds Cabinet meeting after weak GDP report

U.S. President Donald Trump met with his Cabinet at the White House on Wednesday, and they spent the better part of their meeting touting the administration's record on everything from immigration to the economy.

April 30, 2025 at 7:55PM

But the president also got worrisome news: The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.3% annual pace from January through March, the first drop in three years as U.S. companies try to bring in foreign goods before Trump imposes massive tariffs.

But the president also got worrisome news: The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.3% annual pace from January through March, the first drop in three years as U.S. companies try to bring in foreign goods before Trump imposes massive tariffs.

