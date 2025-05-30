Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: Top young spellers compete in 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee

The best young spellers in the English language competed at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 9:48AM

OXON HILL, Md. — The best young spellers in the English language competed at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

JULIA DEMAREE NIKINSON and JOSE LUIS MAGANA

The Associated Press

