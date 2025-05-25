Nation

AP PHOTOS: Thousands gather to mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's murder

Police reform and civil-rights activists joined thousands of people on Sunday to mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's murder and decry the Trump administration for actions they say set their efforts back decades.

May 25, 2025 at 10:29PM

The Rev. Al Sharpton said at a graveside service with Floyd's family in Houston that the 46-year-old Black man represented all of those ''who are defenseless against people who thought they could put their knee on our neck.''

