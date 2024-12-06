First, there are the images of Notre Dame Cathedral during and after an inferno that raged inside in 2019, toppling its spire and destroying its roof and gripping viewers around Paris and the world.
AP PHOTOS: Then and now, Notre Dame Cathedral's rebirth from fire
First, there are the images of Notre Dame Cathedral during and after an inferno that raged inside in 2019, toppling its spire and destroying its roof and gripping viewers around Paris and the world.
By The Associated Press
Then, there are pictures of the medieval landmark's renaissance, through five years of massive reconstruction to rise anew for its reopening this Saturday and Sunday.
AP photographers captured the devastating damage and stunning transformation of Notre Dame, from inside, outside and across town, where its signature twin towers can be seen as a beacon to all.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A Hamas official says international mediators have resumed negotiations with the militant group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.