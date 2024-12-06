Nation

AP PHOTOS: Then and now, Notre Dame Cathedral's rebirth from fire

First, there are the images of Notre Dame Cathedral during and after an inferno that raged inside in 2019, toppling its spire and destroying its roof and gripping viewers around Paris and the world.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 5:17AM

First, there are the images of Notre Dame Cathedral during and after an inferno that raged inside in 2019, toppling its spire and destroying its roof and gripping viewers around Paris and the world.

Then, there are pictures of the medieval landmark's renaissance, through five years of massive reconstruction to rise anew for its reopening this Saturday and Sunday.

AP photographers captured the devastating damage and stunning transformation of Notre Dame, from inside, outside and across town, where its signature twin towers can be seen as a beacon to all.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Middle East latest: Negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

A Hamas official says international mediators have resumed negotiations with the militant group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.

World

3 climbers from the US and Canada are believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand's highest peak

World

Ailing kids wait months for Israeli permission to leave Gaza for treatment. Some die in the meantime