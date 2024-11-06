Nation

AP PHOTOS: The world watches as US election results trickle in

By The Associated Press

November 6, 2024 at 5:04AM

From coast to coast, Americans watched the results of a pivotal election Tuesday for the next president of the United States with a mix of tension, elation, relief and resignation as the votes were counted.

The race pitted Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump.

Young and old mingled in crowds in public spaces, such as Times Square in New York City and college campuses, seeking out communities of friends to share the night and the roller coaster of emotions as the votes were tallied.

Others sought solitude or quieter spaces, such as a darkened beach or the end of a tavern bar, where the glow of hand-held devices or neon lights illuminated the results as they trickled in.

Some prayed. Some rejoiced.

And the world watched, too. From Taiwan to Jerusalem to India and beyond, many around the globe waited for the outcome of an election and wondered just how it would affect their lives in the coming days, months and years.

