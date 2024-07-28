It was another action-packed day at the Paris Olympics.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the U.S. men's basketball team to an opening victory against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Simone Biles dominated gymnastics qualifying, and Rafael Nadal set up a second-round tennis match against Novak Djokovic.
The competition continues on Monday and runs all the way to Aug. 11.
More From Sports
Sports
Andy Murray's tennis career is extended with a come-from-behind doubles win at the Paris Olympics
Andy Murray's tennis career was extended for at least one more match in dramatic style when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win at the Paris Olympics.
Sports
Rafael Nadal wins in Olympic singles and will play rival Novak Djokovic on Monday
The fans' first standing ovation for Rafael Nadal occurred when he wasn't even in their presence, merely an image shown on a video screen as he waited in a stadium hallway to walk out on the court used for the Paris Olympics and the French Open, a tournament he made his domain.
Sports
Hamilton declared winner of F1 Belgian GP after Mercedes teammate Russell DQ for underweight car
Lewis Hamilton was promoted to first place at the Belgian Grand Prix after race officials disqualified his Mercedes teammate George Russell for driving an underweight car on Sunday.
Sports
AP PHOTOS: The stars are out at the Paris Olympics. Here's a look at Day 2
It was another action-packed day at the Paris Olympics.
Sports
U.S. men's basketball team rolls past Serbia 110-84 in opening game at the Paris Olympics
LeBron James was feeling some nervousness, some butterflies, maybe even a bit of angst as he listened to the national anthem play before his first Olympic game in 12 years.