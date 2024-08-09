Sports

AP PHOTOS: The Olympic rings are everywhere -- even on some athletes

Athletes proudly displayed their Olympic rings tattoos on various parts of their body during the Paris Olympics.

Associated Press

August 9, 2024 at 1:46PM

PARIS — Athletes proudly displayed their Olympic rings tattoos on various parts of their body during the Paris Olympics.

Take Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece. His tattoo sat just below his neck and was surrounded by the Olympic wreath.

Sunisa Lee of the United States performed on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals with a more discreet tattoo on her left forearm.

Austrian Victoria Hudson threw the javelin with the rings tattooed just above her left elbow, and Cypriot gymnast Marios Georgiou had them on the back of his neck.

American boxer Jajaira Gonzalez fought with rings on top of her right thigh, while U.S. swimmer Bobby Finke's Olympic rings adorned his left rib cage. Compatriot Wes Kitts weightlifted with the rings tattooed atop his right wrist.

Cuban table tennis player Daniela Fonseca Carrazana achieved a double whammy. She had a tattoo of the Tokyo Games and rings above her left elbow, the Eiffel Tower and Paris above her right.

