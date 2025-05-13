World

AP PHOTOS: The Eurovision Song Contest is back

Eurovision has officially started, with the first round of semi-finals held Tuesday in the Swiss city of Basel.

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 8:41PM

BASEL, Switzerland — Eurovision has officially started, with the first round of semi-finals held Tuesday in the Swiss city of Basel.

The contest is a week of power pop and outrageous outfits that culminates in the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night. Competitors representing 37 countries are competing in one of the world's biggest spectacles.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___ For more coverage of this year's Eurovision contest, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/eurovision-song-contest

about the writer

about the writer

MARTIN MEISSNER

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

José Mujica, Uruguay's humble president who changed his country and charmed the world, dies at 89

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica, a onetime Marxist guerilla and flower farmer whose radical brand of democracy, plain-spoken philosophy and simple lifestyle fascinated people around the world, has died. He was 89.

World

Mali's leader dissolves political parties and bans meetings of their members

World

AP PHOTOS: The Eurovision Song Contest is back