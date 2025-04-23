AP PHOTOS: The death of a pope begins a centuries-old ritual to elect his successor

Next comes the secretive conclave for the election of the next pope. The gathering begins and ends with ritual words in Latin: ''Extra omnes," or ''Everyone out," expelling all but voting cardinals from the Sistine Chapel where balloting takes place. It ends with the victorious cardinal uttering, ''Accepto,'' or ''I accept,'' the two-thirds majority required to become pope. During the conclave, the cardinals gathered beneath Michelangelo's frescoed ceiling are forbidden from communicating with the outside world.